Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Machakos County Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has said an internal poll conducted by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance strategy team shows that Deputy President William Ruto is ahead of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with over 10 percent.

Speaking on Saturday, Mutua who is supporting DP Ruto’s presidential bid, said many jobless youths are supporting the Kenya Kwanza Alliance because it offers them hope after the August 9th presidential election.

Mutua further said many Kenyans are tired of Azimio–One Kenya Alliance because it will be a continuation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“We are doing well and we are currently way ahead of the other side, we have been conducting our polls frequently and according to our latest polls, we are 10% ahead of Azimio.

“Our young people are tired of being jobless… They are not ready to continue with the style of Azimio which is going to continue with everything which is currently happening.

“Nothing is going to change with Azimio; they are going to keep 50% of the current cabinet secretaries…” Mutua claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST