Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has said he has cut ties with Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership and is now concentrating on how to be re-elected as the Kiambu Governor in August.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kabogo, who is the Tujibebe Wakenya party leader, said he has severed ties with the William Ruto-led coalition because he has realised it is full of deceit and conmanship.

Kabogo said Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, is campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in Mt Kenya which he said was not part of the agreement when he joined the coalition early this year.

Kabogo further said United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politicians are given priority at the events while his members are being ‘bullied’, gagged, and forced to play second fiddle.

“It takes two to get tangled, and you would not tell me that William Ruto, through his deputy, designates for people to vote UDA, and he knows I am a candidate,” Kabogo said.

Kabogo further urged Kenyans to vote wisely and only elect leaders who will better their fortunes once the polls are set and done.

