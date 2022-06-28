Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Farmers Party leader Irungu Nyakera, who is eyeing the Murang’a gubernatorial seat, has joined the list of other party leaders from Mount Kenya who have been complaining of being treated as outsiders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Nyakera says that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politicians are largely drawn from Mount Kenya and have been calling on the electorate from the region to only vote for aspirants in the UDA party.

They want the president, governors, senators, woman representatives, members of parliament and members of county assemblies to be all drawn from the DP Ruto-led party.

Nyakera says that the politics of six-piece are over and it is time Kenyans should only choose leaders based on their manifestos.

“Politics of the six-piece suit are long gone and Kenyans should elect leaders based on track record, integrity and their manifestos,” Nyakera stated.

Other members of the Kenya Kwanza alliance who have complained over the same are Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Gitau Kabogo, who has since declared that he is on his own path, The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri and Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.