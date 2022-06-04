Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled in Nairobi County.

The DP, who had just been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest the August Presidential election, was campaigning in South C where he was heckled while drumming up support for his presidential bid.

The youths chanted Azimio as Ruto told them to shout Kenya Kwanza.

Ruto continued with his speech despite the chants and told South C residents that his government will bring changes into the country.

He also said he will work with economists to reduce the price of the basic commodities that have affected common citizens.

The second in command was accompanied to South C by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, ANC party leader Hon Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, among other leaders.

