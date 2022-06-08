Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has given National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director-General, Philip Kameru, 14 days to respond to Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho’s claims that a poll conducted by the agency showed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is leading in the race to the presidency by 60 percent.

Kibicho, who spoke on Citizen TV last week, said he had accessed NIS reports which showed that Jakom has a commanding lead of over 60 percent.

This did not sit well with Ruto who now has sought clarity on the intelligence reports.

Through Mutuma Gichuru and associates advocates, Ruto and his party United Democratic Alliance (UDA)want to know whether Kibicho’s utterances are premised on NIS reports.

“Unless the Board or the Office of the Director-General of NIS provides a reasoned and acceptable finding or explanation to the complaint herein within 14 days of this letter, the Complainant shall pursue further legal action,” the law firm stated.

Ruto said the August 9th election stands to be compromised by the ‘unlawful, unconstitutional and reckless use of intelligence information.

He concluded by saying he also reserves the right to seek the intervention of the Director of Public Prosecutions to prosecute those responsible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST