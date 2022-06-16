Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally spoken on the fake degree saga facing Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking in Nyamira County on Thursday, Ruto said Sakaja meets the constitutional threshold set to contest as governor and maintained that questions being raised regarding the lawmaker’s degree certificate are politically motivated.

“I want to tell our competitors and our former party Jubilee to leave Sakaja alone. Sakaja has gone to school and his academic qualifications are known to all. Stop politicizing the matter,” Ruto said.

Ruto further said what the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should be doing is to investigate the University degree of Raila Odinga because his education journey is shrouded with mysteries.

“On the off chance that there’s one and all with sketchy instructive accreditations, it’s your applicant Raila Odinga. Where did he go to school, who were his colleagues, and who educated him?” Ruto asked Azimio and the state machinery behind Sakaja’s fake degree saga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.