Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has challenged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to prove to Kenyans that he has a University Degree.

Ruto, who was speaking during his campaign rally in Nyamira County on Thursday, said that the academic qualifications of the former premier still remain unknown, adding that no one knows the University he attended and the course he pursued.

“Instead of harassing Johnson Sakaja, it is Raila Odinga whose education is questionable. Let him show us his campus classmates, “Ruto said.

According to Raila, he graduated with a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg in 1970.

Surprisingly, the University started issuing degree certificates in 1993.

Ruto was responding to the University degree saga surrounding Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja.

He accused their political opponents of being behind what Sakaja is going through, adding that he will eventually be on the ballot in August as a gubernatorial candidate.

“Leave alone our gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja, he went to school and graduated,” Ruto noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.