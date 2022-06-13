Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, has released the latest opinion poll conducted by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) showing that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is unstoppable in the race to the August 9th poll.

Two weeks ago, Mucheru said the NIS poll showed that Raila Odinga will win the August 9th election by over 60 percent.

Mucheru’statement attracted mixed reactions with Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance team disputing the poll.

On Monday morning, Mucheru, who appeared on KTN News, updated Kenyans on the results of the latest opinion poll conducted by NIS.

According to the CS, the latest NIS pols shows that Raila Odinga is leading with 64 percent while Ruto is trailing behind him.

If the claims are true, Raila’s popularity is currently on the rise and this is a huge setback for Ruto who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST