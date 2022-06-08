Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 6, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has urged Kenyans to reject Deputy President William Ruto in August because he is not a leader to be trusted.

Speaking on Tuesday in Mombasa, Karua said Ruto is unfit to be president given his empty rhetoric on the welfare of Kenyans.

Instead, Ms. Karua urged the 1.9 million Coast voters to support Azimio candidate Raila Odinga, who, she added, has risen above partisan politics and served Kenyans with diligence in the past.

“We are in danger as a country because of some politicians who are hell-bent on dividing Kenyans during electioneering. Let’s not allow them to plant this seed of discord. Elect leaders who are uniting Kenyans from the ward representatives up to the presidency,” Karua said.

“Our presidential candidate has promised a development state that will put manufacturing at the heart of the economy. Our incoming government will be fair and just. Ours will be an inclusive government,” Karua added.

