Friday, June 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has asked Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) not to shut down Keroche Breweries over tax arrears.

On Tuesday, the taxman shut down the Tabitha Karanja-owned brewer over Sh 1.4 billion in tax arrears.

Raila Odinga, who spoke in Thika on Friday, urged KRA to let go of Keroche because the owner will not run and go anywhere.

Raila compared KRA’s move to shut down the brewery to killing the goose that lays golden eggs.

Raila, who is also the Azimio presidential candidate, further expressed the need for the government to create a good environment for the private sector to thrive and create wealth for the sake of the country.

“It is not right to become punitive on tax. Mwambie kama hawezi kulipa leo, lipa kesho. Yeye ni Mkenya, atatoroka kwenda wapi? Saidia yeye aweze kulipa. Don’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg. If you close a business, you are ‘killing’ the investor and the employees. A government needs to create a good environment for the private sector to thrive and create wealth,” Raila said.

