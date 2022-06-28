Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s unprecedented move to pull out of Raila Odinga’s campaigns even as he claims to support him has been interpreted differently.

While a section of Azimio supporters believe the move is a tactical one to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s growing waves around the country, some believe Uhuru withdrew from Raila’s campaigns because the DP has destroyed him beyond repair and felt he is a liability to Raila rather than an asset.

Speaking during an interview, Political Analyst Prof. Gitile Naituli claimed that Uhuru realized that he is extremely unpopular thanks to Ruto and that the only way to help Raila Odinga in Mt. Kenya was to stay away from his campaigns.

“The president knows he is extremely unpopular and that the only way he can help Raila Odinga in Central Kenya and the rest of the country is to be away from his campaigns,” stated Naituli.

Ruto has been using Uhuru as a punching bag. He has been using his endemic failures against Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.