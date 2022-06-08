Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Donor Accountant

Job Title: Senior Donor Accountant, Somalia Programme

Reports to: Country Financial Controller (CFC), Somalia Programme

Liaises with: Internally – Country Management Team, Programme Coordinators/Managers, Finance team in Mogadishu, Hargeisa & Nairobi, and Logistics team.

Externally – Partners’ staff and management.

Job Location: Nairobi with regular travel to Programme locations in Somalia & Somaliland (Candidates must be legally entitled to work in Kenya at the time of application – National Position)

Contract Details: Fixed Term One (1) Year Contract, subject to availability of funds and performance

Job Summary:

As a Senior Donor Accountant focusing on donor grants management, the jobholder will be responsible for ensuring that donor budgets and reports are prepared, reviewed and submitted timely. The incumbent will work closely with the grant owners/budget holders to ensure donor reports are accurate and in line with the approved budgets. He/She will play a key role in ensuring compliance with relevant donor rules and regulations, provide support during budget preparation and subsequent budget revisions.

Main duties & Responsibilities:

Donor Grant Management & Financial Reporting

Assist the CFC with the management of donor funds and timely production of donor reports, quarterly and annual financial reports for Dublin.

Maintain donor-reporting schedule for all grants to ensure timely reporting.

Support grant owners/budget holders during preparation of donor and organizational budgets; ensuring compliance with donor rules and regulations and ensuring that proposal budget and reports are submitted in the correct format.

Prepare monthly donor expenditure report using the appropriate financial reporting template by taking into account donor requirements.

Follow up on income receivable from Donors or Consortium leads for the grants assigned to.

Undertake periodic joint review of donor reports with budget holders based on agreed upon arrangements where any Under/Over utilization will be justified and corrective measures in consultation with the CFC are taken.

Carry-out monthly expenditure tracking for staff & support costs relating to grants assigned to you.

Hold monthly finance buddy meeting with the relevant programme teams for the grants assigned to you.

With the approval of the CFC, undertake periodic field visits and ensure finance and non-finance staff are trained on Concern and donors financial management procedures Where Concern Somalia is a lead agency in a consortium, consolidate consortium/ reports and budgets on the donor reporting template.

Participate in donor expenditure verifications and monitoring.

Represent finance in new proposal/budget development process, donor funded workshops and meetings.

Develop and maintain complete donor files consisting donor contract agreements, reports (narrative and financial), correspondences etc. both in hard and soft copies.

Ensure continuous communication with budget holders, Finance staff and Partner staff is maintained at every level of grant management.

Organization Budget Revisions

Assist the budget holders to complete the budget templates taking into account that correct budget codes and code categories are used.

Others

Adhere to and promote the standards outlined in the Concern Code of Conduct and associated policies to their team, beneficiaries, and be committed to providing a safe working environment.

Participating and contributing towards Concern’s emergency response, as and when necessary.

Take all possible measure to meet Core Humanitarian Standards (CHS).

Any other duties as assigned by the Line Manager.

Education, Qualifications & Experience Required:

Qualified Accountants (ACCA/CPA or equivalent)

A degree in Commerce, Finance, Accounting or related field

At least five (5) years’ experience in financial and grants management in an INGO with at least three (3) years’ experience in a senior position.

Knowledge of International donors’ (e.g. DFID, ECHO, EU, IA, USAID/OFDA, UNICEF, World Bank etc.) rules and standard tools for budgeting, spending and reporting.

Familiar with government policies and regulations on taxation, etc.

Proven financial management skills – excellent project management, accounting and expenditure verification attention to detail

Experience on Accounting systems of INGOs

Prior working experience in Somalia and context knowledge would be an advantage.

Advance knowledge and experience of using Excel is MUST

Skills and behaviours

Interpersonal, networking and negotiating skills

Diplomacy and tact

Team Building skills, specifically communication, collaboration, listening, sharing, respect

Analytical, problem solving

Flexible, adaptable and patient

Ability to organize and prioritize workload and work independently

Good team player and capable of working with multicultural team.

Alertness and vigilance to potential breaches in compliance

Competencies

Aware of self and adapts and uses abilities to work well with others.

Systematically develops plans, makes clear, informed and timely decisions.

Acts to inspire others, supports them to achieve excellent results.

Engages with others inside and outside the organisation, gathers and shares a wider knowledge of issues relevant to Concern’s work

Focused on continual improvement; seeks out, develops and successfully implements new ideas

How to apply

Interested candidates, who meet the above requirements, should send a detailed CV with three referees and Cover Letter Only to nairobi.hr@concern.net with the subject of the email as “Senior Donor Accountant ’’ on or before Friday, 17th June 2022 “. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Concern Worldwide is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (for application, written test, interview, training, medical examination etc.) nor act through recruitment agents. This is applicable for all opportunities including staff and interns.