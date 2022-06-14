Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Actor Dolph Lundgren and his daughter, Ida Lundgren have gotten a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend after he allegedly threatened the family.

A judge ordered Ida’s ex, Jack Eaton-Morris, to stay at least 100 yards away from Ida, Dolph, and other family members.

TMZ reported that this was after Ida alleged that on June 1, 2022, Jack took her phone and her passport to prevent her from leaving a London hotel, and also grabbed her face. She said cops were called, but Jack drove off drunk.

She noted that “Jack has flown off the handle like this at least 10 times before, once even threatening to blow up her mom’s car, and another time he threatened to kill himself.”

Ida also said she has broken things off with Jack, but he has refused to accept it. The judge granted her a temporary restraining order, and there will be a hearing on June 30 where he can tell his side of the story.