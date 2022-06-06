Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – Majority of politicians have found themselves in a tight corner due to their questionable Degree certificates ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

This saw some of the gubernatorial and presidential hopefuls including Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party, Raila Odinga, come under criticism regarding their academic credentials.

This was after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ex-aide, Miguna Miguna, challenged the 2022 presidential frontrunner to produce the original copy of his university degree certificate.

According to the constitution of Kenya 2010, for one to be cleared to contest for the Presidency, he/ she needs to have a degree from a University recognized in Kenya.

On Sunday, blogger Nahashon Kimemia took to social media to question the whereabouts of Raila Odinga’s classmates.

Kimemia said he has never heard of Raila Odinga’s classmates and challenged the media to track down some of the people he studied with in school.

“Former PM Raila Odinga has no known schoolmates in primary or secondary school. He has no known university mates during his undergraduate or post-graduate studies. How are that people? Why can’t journalists track down some of the people he studied with during his academic journey?” Kimemia asked.

Last week, Miguna Miguna called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to make public the original copy of Raila’s university credentials before clearing him.

“To Wafula Chebukati: Before you clear… Raila Odinga to run for president, can you publish the original copy of his degree certificate from a university recognized in Kenya? Not graduation booklets. Not citations. Just a genuine degree,” Miguna Miguna said.

According to information on his own biography on Rao.co.ke, Raila who was cleared to contest for the country’s top seat for a record fifth time has a Degree in mechanical engineering.

It is further reported that Raila began his primary school at Kisumu Union Primary before proceeding to Maranda High School, one of Kenya’s top-performing national schools.