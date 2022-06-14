Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Dispatcher
Our client, an on-demand Courier Service that delivers products ordered through their mobile app seeks to recruit a Dispatcher, who SHOULD BE fluent in French (Oral and Written). He/she will be responsible for responding to the company’s emergency or non-emergency calls for help and information.
Location: Nairobi
Key Responsibilities
- Receiving emergency and non-emergency calls and record significant information
- Addressing problems and requests by transmitting information or providing solutions
- Receiving and dispatching orders for products or deliveries
- Prioritize calls according to urgency and importance
- Use phone or computer to send crews, vehicles or other field units to appropriate locations
- Monitor the route and status of field units to coordinate and prioritize their schedule
- Provide field units with information about orders, traffic, obstacles and requirements
- Enter data in computer system and maintain logs and records of calls, activities and other information
Qualifications
- MUST BE Fluent in French; Oral and Written
- Proven experience as dispatcher or relevant position
- Tech-savvy with knowledge of relevant methods
- Fast typing with experience in data entry
- Knowledge of procedures and guideline for emergency situations
- Proficient in English (oral and written)
- Outstanding organizational and multitasking abilities
- Active listener with excellent communication skills
- Sound judgment and critical thinking
- High school diploma
How To Apply
Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their applications and detailed CV’s with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com with Dispatcher on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current and Expected salaries.
