Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Dispatcher

Our client, an on-demand Courier Service that delivers products ordered through their mobile app seeks to recruit a Dispatcher, who SHOULD BE fluent in French (Oral and Written). He/she will be responsible for responding to the company’s emergency or non-emergency calls for help and information.

Location: Nairobi

Key Responsibilities

Receiving emergency and non-emergency calls and record significant information

Addressing problems and requests by transmitting information or providing solutions

Receiving and dispatching orders for products or deliveries

Prioritize calls according to urgency and importance

Use phone or computer to send crews, vehicles or other field units to appropriate locations

Monitor the route and status of field units to coordinate and prioritize their schedule

Provide field units with information about orders, traffic, obstacles and requirements

Enter data in computer system and maintain logs and records of calls, activities and other information

Qualifications

MUST BE Fluent in French; Oral and Written

Proven experience as dispatcher or relevant position

Tech-savvy with knowledge of relevant methods

Fast typing with experience in data entry

Knowledge of procedures and guideline for emergency situations

Proficient in English (oral and written)

Outstanding organizational and multitasking abilities

Active listener with excellent communication skills

Sound judgment and critical thinking

High school diploma

How To Apply

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their applications and detailed CV’s with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com with Dispatcher on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current and Expected salaries.