Dispatcher

Our client, an on-demand Courier Service that delivers products ordered through their mobile app seeks to recruit a Dispatcher, who SHOULD BE  fluent in French (Oral and Written). He/she will be responsible for responding to the company’s emergency or non-emergency calls for help and information.

Location: Nairobi

 Key Responsibilities

  • Receiving emergency and non-emergency calls and record significant information
  • Addressing problems and requests by transmitting information or providing solutions
  • Receiving and dispatching orders for products or deliveries
  • Prioritize calls according to urgency and importance
  • Use phone or computer to send crews, vehicles or other field units to appropriate locations
  • Monitor the route and status of field units to coordinate and prioritize their schedule
  • Provide field units with information about orders, traffic, obstacles and requirements
  • Enter data in computer system and maintain logs and records of calls, activities and other information

Qualifications

  • MUST BE Fluent in French; Oral and Written
  • Proven experience as dispatcher or relevant position
  • Tech-savvy with knowledge of relevant methods
  • Fast typing with experience in data entry
  • Knowledge of procedures and guideline for emergency situations
  • Proficient in English (oral and written)
  • Outstanding organizational and multitasking abilities
  • Active listener with excellent communication skills
  • Sound judgment and critical thinking
  • High school diploma

How To Apply

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their applications and detailed CV’s with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com with Dispatcher on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current and Expected salaries.

