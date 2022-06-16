Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Even as Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja continues to battle the allegations of acquiring a fake degree from Team University in Uganda, details have emerged to suggest that President Uhuru Kenyatta is the one who helped him to acquire not one but three fake degrees.

This was revealed by a former colleague of Sakaja in TNA and Nairobi nominated MCA Karen Wanjiku.

Taking to Twitter, Wanjiku claimed that Senator Sakaja was built from scratch by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She claimed that Sakaja thrived well under the guidance of Uhuru who personally helped him to get 3 fake degrees just to keep his career going.

She noted that Uhuru has always known every skeleton in Sakaja’s closet and that it was foolish for Nairobi Senator to irk him, saying the president will finish him since he knows where bodies are buried in Sakaja’s closet.

“Sakaja was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s creation and his worst mistake was fighting power while knowing too well the State knows everything about him 24/7, starting with his fake degree certificate from UoN, St. Lawrence and Team University in Uganda. Mkono wa serikali ni mrefu,” Wanjiku stated.

Sakaja has since blamed Uhuru as the man behind all his predicaments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.