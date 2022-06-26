Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – The rising popularity of the Roots Party presidential flag bearer, George Wajackoyah, is causing jitters among the leading political camps, especially the Kenya Kwanza.

This is after it emerged that he is eating into Deputy President William Ruto’s support base and might deny him the 50%+ 1 vote needed to beat Raila Odinga in round one as claimed by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Wajackoyah has come out claiming that a leading presidential candidate wants him to drop out of the presidential race because of his ever-increasing popularity.

Speaking yesterday, Wajackoyah alleged that a leading presidential candidate offered him a 200 million bribe to drop out of the State House Race.

“Recently they came to my place and said that this Wajackoyah, why don’t we just pay him Sh200 million so that he can drop his bid.

“I looked at them and told them that I am the most learned man in Africa and I cannot be compromised. I have worked in higher places like the United Kingdom and I cannot betray the trust of the people,” Wajackoyah said.

Recently, Wajackoyah challenged Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to retire together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying they have jointly run down the country.

“I want to tell Raila and Ruto that I am Kenyan just like them. They should all go home with the president in August. They are the ones responsible for the mess we are currently witnessing in the country,” he said.

Wajackoyah’s radical manifesto has been attracting a lot of praise and criticism in equal measure with less than 50 days to the August election.

The controversial lawyer turned politician has pledged to legalize marijuana to use the proceeds to pay off Kenya’s skyrocketing debts as well as legalize prostitution if elected president in August.

He has also vowed to amend the constitution to provide for a death sentence for the corrupt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.