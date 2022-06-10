Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, June 10, 2022 – Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz is in the country for undisclosed business.
Simba, as he is commonly known, posted a video bonding with his son Naseeb Junior after paying a visit to his baby mama Tanasha Donna.
In the video, Diamond is seen goofing around with Naseeb as they enjoy father-son moments.
Tanasha Donna once accused Diamond of being a deadbeat dad but if the video he posted is anything to go by, he is actively involved in the life of his son.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>