Friday, June 10, 2022 – Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz is in the country for undisclosed business.

Simba, as he is commonly known, posted a video bonding with his son Naseeb Junior after paying a visit to his baby mama Tanasha Donna.

In the video, Diamond is seen goofing around with Naseeb as they enjoy father-son moments.

Tanasha Donna once accused Diamond of being a deadbeat dad but if the video he posted is anything to go by, he is actively involved in the life of his son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.