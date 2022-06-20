Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 20 June 2022 – Detectives are appealing for assistance from the public to track down a notorious miscreant who has been linked to several fraud offences.

Together with his co-accused Jack Moses Amollo, who has already been arraigned in court to face charges of stealing by servant, Naftali Ondiaga Santo deliberately conspired to defraud their employer of huge quantities of money.

Being employees of Takaful Insurance of Africa Limited, the two misfits colluded with an unidentified accountant on diverse dates between 2nd January 2019 and 29th January 2021, to siphon a total sum of Kshs. 26, 364, 131/= from the company’s coffers before taking off without trace. Fortunately, our sleuths managed to apprehend Amollo.

Santos, the disreputable criminal, and a native of Mwein village in Kapkangani, Nandi County, is currently on our radar and we urge all peace-loving citizens to augment our detectives in bringing the miscreant to book for the law to take its course.

Intelligence reports indicate that he is currently operating in Kitale PSV stage as a loader.

In case of any information regarding his whereabouts, we urge members of the public to share the same anonymously through our #FichuakwaDCI toll-free number 0800 722 203

