Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Just a day after Deputy President William Ruto chased away journalists from his meeting in Njoro and Molo, details of the secret meetings that the DP didn’t want journalists to hear have emerged.

This is after a section of journalists managed to beat Ruto’s tight security to sneak into the meetings where secrets were being discussed.

According to reports, Ruto dwelled on his election pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta even as he tried to justify why he backed the incumbent Head of State twice.

He noted that Rift Valley was the most affected by the post-election skirmishes, adding that the partnership with Uhuru was aimed at bringing peace to the region which majorly hosts the Kikuyu and Kalenjin tribes.

Ruto stated that he would have opted to run but would have lost in the polls and come in third place.

“Looking at the country’s politics after the 2007 General Election, the biggest problem when it reaches there, the most affected is Rift Valley people. I sat down with my friend Uhuru and held a discussion,” he stated.

Further, the DP recounted discussions he held with various leaders who were seeking his support before opting to join hands with Uhuru.

In particular, he stated that Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, urged him to support his bid adding that he was warned that he would be jailed for 10 years if he failed to get to power.

“Kalonzo told us he is an international lawyer. He said the two of us would be imprisoned for about 10 years and instead asked us to support him to be President. He said when done with his 10 years, we would be out of jail,” Ruto explained.

Additionally, he added that he had thoughts of partnering with Defence Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa. However, their partnership did not stand a chance of clinching power.

The Deputy President added that supporting Uhuru was easier for him than returning to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to support Raila Odinga.

“I had a chance to support Raila because it was obvious if I supported him, he would have won. The same would have happened if I supported Uhuru. It was easy for me to support Uhuru,” Ruto stated.

