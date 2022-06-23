Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Azimio gubernatorial candidate for Nairobi, Polycarp Igathe, yesterday met with Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida, and the two talked at length.

Igathe visited Mama Ida at her Lavington offices just months after Raila endorsed him for the Nairobi seat.

According to sources, the two discussed various issues affecting women in Nairobi, especially women’s inclusion in leadership.

Igathe pledged to prioritize women’s issues if elected governor by first sorting out the issue of water which affects many women among other issues.

Similarly, he vowed to work for the betterment of the health facilities in the county as well as praised Baba Care program which Raila has promised to roll out if elected president come August.

On her part, Ida praised Igathe, saying he is the best person to take Nairobi on the journey of transformation.

She asked Nairobians to vote Igathe for the real change.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.