Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – The body of popular Kenyan blogger and social media influencer, Frank Obegi, was on Monday positively identified as one of the four mutilated bodies found dumped in Kijabe Forest.

A close friend of Obegi revealed that he positively identified his body at the City mortuary, adding that his family only learnt about the sad news after the news item was aired on Sunday night, June 19.

Obegi’s family, which is based in Kisii, was not aware that he had gone missing from Tuesday last week and close friends were looking for him.

“He has been missing since Tuesday. That was when he was last seen online and that was when I received the last communication from him. It was upon the learning of his death that I realised that he had been inactive on social media. He was very active on social media, but his accounts have since been deleted,” the deceased’s brother added.

According to Obegi’s brother, he had not disclosed any threats on his life.

Lari police commander, Adamson Furaha, confirmed the murder incident and said detectives had been deployed to track down the killers believed to have tortured the victims, whose bodies were established to have deep cuts and missing private parts.

The police boss noted that preliminary investigations pointed to the multiple homicides being conducted elsewhere before the bodies were ferried to the forest.

“We suspect that the four were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped within this area. All four bodies had deep cuts to the neck and chopped private parts. We are now scared because this is new to this area,” a resident of Lari told the press.

Below are photos of the deceased blogger.

