Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is mourning yet again after his campaign advisor collapsed and died suddenly.

Confirming his demise, Pamoja African Alliance Party (PAA) Leader Amason Jeffa Kingi noted that Edward Mwachinga had been appointed to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance National Economic Task Force, where he was expected to have immense input in the movement’s direction before his untimely death.

Reports indicated that Mwachinga, who was the Chairperson of the National Election Board of the Pamoja African Alliance Party, collapsed and died while in his home in Nairobi on Tuesday night.

He had been battling heart disease for a year and has been in and out of the hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received news last night of the passing on of my brother and Chairperson of the National Election Board of the Pamoja African Alliance Party, Mr. Edward Mwachinga.”

“Mr. Edward Mwachinga had recently been appointed to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance National Economic Task Force where we envisaged immeasurable input from him,” mourned Kingi.

George Kithii, a member of the PAA party, vying for the Kilifi gubernatorial seat, mourned Mwachinga as a charismatic individual.

“It is indeed sad to lose such a charismatic leader who was also assigned to be my Economic Advisor immediately after the election. May God rest his soul in a good place and may his comfort be sufficient for us as we continue to mourn,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.