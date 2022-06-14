Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 June 2022 – A document circulating online listing the names of people allegedly arrested while undergoing military training in Eldoret has caught the attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

It was purported that the militias, who were arrested at Chebororwa Agricultural Centre, were funded by Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi to cause chaos ahead of the hotly contested August 9th elections.

DCI has termed the document as fake and revealed that it has not originated from the Rift valley Regional Criminal Investigation Officer Mwenda Meme.

Members of the public are advised to treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Detectives from the Forensic CyberCrime are carrying out investigations to arrest those behind the fake document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.