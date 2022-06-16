Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 June 2022 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is in hot pursuit of an armed gangster believed to be part of a gang targeting Mpesa agents in Nairobi and its environs.

He was captured on CCTV staging an attack at Mpesa shops located at Adams Market, Nairobi.

Two agents, a man, and a woman, were shot dead during the robbery incident.

Detectives are urging members of the public to help them in nabbing the suspect and deliver justice to the families of the deceased and many other Mpesa agents who continue to suffer in his hands.

See photo and video of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.