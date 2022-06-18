Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 18 June 2022 – Detectives are looking for Elizabeth Emboyoga Litonde in connection to a child trafficking ring in the county.

The suspect has been kidnapping school-going children and sneaking them out of the country to be used as slaves.

She is believed to have escaped to Western Kenya moments before detectives from the serious crimes unit pounced on her.

Members of the public are urged to provide any information that may lead to her arrest.

See her photo.

