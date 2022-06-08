Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has urged Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to stop attacking police officers.

For the last one month, Ruto and his allies have been attacking police officers, saying most officers are academic dwarfs and their work is only to hold guns.

Speaking during the launch of training for 20 million citizens on digital skills on Wednesday, Kinoti said the fact that most of them might not have the highest academic qualifications does not mean they are not worthy.

“Instead of celebrating our emotional intelligence, you make fun of our academics,” Kinoti said.

He referred to armed police officers providing security, saying they control their emotions and not react to everything.

“When you provoke that police officer taking care of you who is ready to take his blood, with a fully loaded gun, then when all factors remain constant, he’s most likely to react,” he said.

