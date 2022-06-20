Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – American superstar comedian, Dave Chappelle has been paid a tribute by his alma mater who are also renaming a building in his honor, months after he got heckled on campus during the transgender controversy.

Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington D.C. will be renaming its performance theater after its most noted alumni.

The school said they are honoring Dave because of his “ongoing commitment and service to the school.”

Things took a different twist after Chapelle visited his old high school while taking the heat for his jokes about the transgender community in November 2021.

The comedian reportedly invited students who disagreed to speak during an assembly. One student stepped up and called him a bigot, adding, “I’m 16 and I think you’re childish.” Some students wanted the school to reverse its decision over naming the building after him.

TMZ reported that Dave Chapelle challenged both his supporters and his opponents, asking both sides to raise money for the school, and if the opponents raised more money, he’d gladly forego the honor of having the building renamed.

His supporters however raised the most money so the building will be called the Dave Chappelle Theatre.