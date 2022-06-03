Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Regional Programme Data Officer

ABOUT WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetime. Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.

The WFP Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa based in Nairobi, provides strategic direction, technical guidance, resource mobilization and management support to WFP operations in ten countries: Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

Job Purpose

To provide effective coordination, technical guidance and specialized support on programme data management to the regional bureau and country offices that facilitates effective design, implementation and reporting on WFP operations. The job holder is expected to lead the Programme Data workstream in the RBN and operate with a high degree of independence and is likely to be involved in activities and analytical work of a high complexity and contribute to improving programme data management throughout the region.

Qualifications

Education: Advanced University degree in International Affairs, Economics, Nutrition/Health, Agriculture, Environmental Science, Social Sciences or other field relevant to international development assistance, or First University Degree with additional years of related work experience and/or trainings/courses.

Experience: Minimum of two years or more of postgraduate professional experience in a relevant field of work, including data management in technical programmes (nutrition, livelihoods etc.), quantitative and qualitative analytical tools and methods, programme design and implementation.

Knowledge & Skills:

Demonstrates ability to analyze and consolidate quantitative and qualitative information from different sources (e.g. market studies) to inform transfer modality selection and programme development.

Demonstrates the ability to interpret basic data in the context of WFP specialized fields to contribute to technical programme design, implementation, and monitoring.

Excellent written and oral communication skills. Excellent public speaking and presentation skills.

Able to supervise and support more junior and/or less experienced members of the team.

Ability to work in a team and establish effective working relations with persons of different national and cultural backgrounds.

High capacity for organization and coordination, as well as an ability to work with a high degree of independence in a team environment.

Language: Fluency (level C) in English language.

Key Responsibilities

Under the overall guidance of the Regional Programme Officer, Programme Cycle Management Unit, the Programme Policy Officer-Programme Data will be responsible for the following duties:

Lead and manage the Programme Data Management workstream activities and ensure that programme related data in all country offices in the region is accurate and timely to support decision making and reporting.

Manage a team of Programme Data Management staff, providing coaching and guidance as required to ensure appropriate development and enable high performance.

Provide strategic advice and guidance to RB and country offices on programme data management and support for programmes activities implemented under CSPs, ensuring a coordinated approach with wider programmes that comply with WFP standards and procedures.

Support the enhancement of the capacity of WFP staff and partners to use corporate data management tools and systems for effective management of programme data in delivery of food assistance packages.

Collaborate with the digital team to develop and launch features and functionalities and integration of various data systems to enhance effective data management.

Coordinate with technical units to provide effective guidance and support to country offices in ensuring programme operational data in the corporate systems are well integrated and reconciled for consistency and reporting.

Proactively contribute ideas for improvement to systems, techniques, tools, processes and procedures to better manage programme data.

Provide oversight and support to country offices in ensuring compliance with established corporate standards on WFP programme data management processes and systems.

Provide leadership in regular review, support and guidance to country offices in ensuring timely programme data capture in corporate systems (COMET/DOTS) in accordance with WFP standards.

Perform other related duties as required.

