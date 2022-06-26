Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Business/ Data Analyst

Reports to: Office Manager

Industry: Interior Design Location: Nairobi.

Gross Salary: Competitive

Description of the Company: Our client is a well-established international interior design company and they seek to hire highly motivated, responsible and personable individual identify and transform business needs into solutions. You will work on projects for new needs as well as operations to improve current processes within the Data Governance framework.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Conducting research, capturing, harnessing, and analyzing data to develop your and our knowledge to enable you to suggest methods for Rattan Direct to improve our practices and

Provide documentation and process that positively impacts operational excellence which is the core driver for the business.

Track and analyse business trends and make appropriate recommendations, working cross- functionally with colleagues across the business to deliver multiple le projects that will help us transform our This will involve working with complex and varied data sets from multiple sources to ensure that data is structured, optimized and managed to the highest standards.

Communicate and demonstrate a mastery of the Data Governance process to align data sources and metrics around business goals and create clear, actionable reports and suggestions to allow the business to make good decisions efficiently and

Building a strong data culture across the business to aid in a better understanding of performance and ultimately to improve operations going As a Business/ Data Analyst you will have an immediate impact to the way data is identified, governed, transformed, trusted and consumed. The role will involve the securing and collection data from multiple sources to enable easy and continuous analysis using BI data systems putting high quality data into the hands of the relevant teams.

The Business/ Data Analyst will work across and in teams to identify and transform business needs into You will work on projects for new needs as well as operations to improve current processes within the Data Governance framework.

Key Skills & Qualifications

A solid background in Business Intelligence with both an understanding of the concepts and the delivery of multiple projects.

A high level of mathematical

Programming languages, such as SQL, Oracle and Python.

The ability to analyze, model and interpret

Logical and creative thinking You can approach a problem, applying logic and creativity.

The ability to plan work and meet

Skills & Competencies

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Experience with BI Data Presentation tools, such as Qlik Sense and Power BI as well has advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Great Data Visualization & Presentation Skills

ETL conceptual and delivery knowledge

Experience of Data Modelling and Warehousing

Experience of Data Integration between software platforms (cloud based via API’s or direct between DB/ Hybrids)

Comfortable with manipulating and analyzing large datasets including data cleansing to provide insight to the business

Ability to understand and consolidate disparate information sources into summary metrics and report on them

Ability to influence without direct authority;

Excellent English skills (spoken and written);

This role would be ideal for a self-starter as this is a new role to the company and will need considerable set-up within the company working directly with the

Experience

Minimum 2 years’ experience in business/ data analysis or equivalent;

Experience working in a retail company

Worked as a sole analyst in a company or in a small

Have previous experience of working on data platforms and business intelligence solutions (e.g., QlikView/ Power BI)

Advanced/ Expert Excel skills for large and multiple data set manipulation &



Education

Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems, Computer Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to kindly send their CVs to sourcing@gaprecrutiment.co.ke by latest 27th June, 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.