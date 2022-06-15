Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data Analyst

Location: Nairobi, IHUB, Kenya

Job Description

The Master Data Analyst will play an important business-facing role by being a central point of contact for all master data needs such as Products, Trade Vendors, Purchase Agreements, Approved Vendors and warehouse management. This position will ensure that all requests are prioritized, addressed and resolved in a timely manner.

The Master Data Analyst supports Global Supply Chain through a comprehensive understanding of Master Data Management within Global Supply Chain. This position requires a thorough understanding of MDM concepts and supply chain operations.

Data Analyst will have the chance to work on and contribute on critical multi-functional areas within GSCQA

Major Responsibilities:

• As a central point of contact for Global Supply Chain Data, the Analyst will be playing an important role by being in direct contact with multiple legal entities addressing regular requests, answer questions, resolve data issues and provide analysis.

• Perform master data additions, changes and deletions in accordance with procedures and business rules

• Function as the main point of contact related to the day-to-day execution of MDM related tasks. They will work to answer questions, resolve data issues and provide analysis.

• Ensure requests for master data maintenance are properly authorized and approved

• Educate users on master data processes and business rules

• Maintains accurate and up to date price file management in accordance with current contracts.

• Conducts quality control activities and recommends and/or implements additions/changes to Master Data Management procedures.

• Monitors key performance indicators to ensure data accuracy and data management policies are working as expected.

• Develop and design improvements to the processes, procedures, tools, rules and metrics to ensure data integrity of master data domains.

• Execute all requests from Global Supply Chain to ensure that they are implemented according to set data governance standards and processes.

• Play a role on enterprise-wide efforts involving Master Data across the organization.

Job Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree with a concentration in Science, Technology or Mathematics (STEM) or a Business related Field from a recognized university.

• 1 years of experience as a Data Analyst, preferably in an international Humanitarian organization with strong process and systems understanding

Demonstrated Skills and Competencies:

• Good communication skills

• Ability to understand and apply instructions or suggest alternate proven methods to move projects or requests forward

• Ability to prioritize work based on importance

• Ability to build working relationships and bring about cooperation from leadership and working teams

• Very solid understanding of Microsoft Dynamics 365

• Strong analytical skills

• Able to create simple to complex analytical solutions

• Ability to take an abstract analytical problem and break it down into meaningful tasks

• Ability to adjust with changing work environments, priorities and goals

Working Environment:

Office work environment. Travel less than 10%

How to Apply

