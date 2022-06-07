Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Data Clerk

Vacancy No. CGHR/289/05/22

Essential Qualifications

Minimum grade of D+(plus) in KCSE

Minimum of 2 years working experience in data entry preferable within a busy research set-up.

Good Clinical practice (GCP) certificate

A certificate in computer applications including Microsoft Excel, Ms- Access, Microsoft Word

Attention to details and good work ethics

Must have good organizational skills.

Ability to work well in a team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Data entry Clerk will report to the data manager to perform the following tasks.

Ensure timely and accurate data entry into the database(s) – meet data team allocated targets

Communicate closely with Data Manager to ensure priority tasks are completed.

Work with the Data Specialist to ensure that data is routinely backed up, and uphold maximum data confidentiality

Deal with routine problems or issues that arise during data entry

Attending quality control meetings.

Liaising with data manager to track and schedule study visits.

To assist in other duties that may be assigned by the data manager

Terms of Employment: Contract for 1 year, renewable as per KEMRI scheme of service. Probation period for the first 3 month.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.

Letters of reference from 2 referees.

Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Apply to

Deputy Director, CGHR,

P.O. Box 1578-40100,

Kisumu

not later than June 23, 2022. The subject in the vacancy header should be the vacancy number.