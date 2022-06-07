Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Data Clerk

Vacancy No. CGHR/289/05/22

Essential Qualifications

  • Minimum grade of D+(plus) in KCSE
  • Minimum of 2 years working experience in data entry preferable within a busy research set-up.
  • Good Clinical practice (GCP) certificate
  • A certificate in computer applications including Microsoft Excel, Ms- Access, Microsoft Word
  • Attention to details and good work ethics
  • Must have good organizational skills.
  • Ability to work well in a team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • The Data entry Clerk will report to the data manager to perform the following tasks.
  • Ensure timely and accurate data entry into the database(s) – meet data team allocated targets
  • Communicate closely with Data Manager to ensure priority tasks are completed.
  • Work with the Data Specialist to ensure that data is routinely backed up, and uphold maximum data confidentiality
  • Deal with routine problems or issues that arise during data entry
  • Attending quality control meetings.
  • Liaising with data manager to track and schedule study visits.
  • To assist in other duties that may be assigned by the data manager

Terms of Employment: Contract for 1 year, renewable as per KEMRI scheme of service. Probation period for the first 3 month.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  • Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)
  • Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.
  • Letters of reference from 2 referees.
  • Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Apply to 
Deputy Director, CGHR, 
P.O. Box 1578-40100, 
Kisumu 

not later than June 23, 2022. The subject in the vacancy header should be the vacancy number.

