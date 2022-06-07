Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Data Clerk
Vacancy No. CGHR/289/05/22
Essential Qualifications
- Minimum grade of D+(plus) in KCSE
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in data entry preferable within a busy research set-up.
- Good Clinical practice (GCP) certificate
- A certificate in computer applications including Microsoft Excel, Ms- Access, Microsoft Word
- Attention to details and good work ethics
- Must have good organizational skills.
- Ability to work well in a team.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- The Data entry Clerk will report to the data manager to perform the following tasks.
- Ensure timely and accurate data entry into the database(s) – meet data team allocated targets
- Communicate closely with Data Manager to ensure priority tasks are completed.
- Work with the Data Specialist to ensure that data is routinely backed up, and uphold maximum data confidentiality
- Deal with routine problems or issues that arise during data entry
- Attending quality control meetings.
- Liaising with data manager to track and schedule study visits.
- To assist in other duties that may be assigned by the data manager
Terms of Employment: Contract for 1 year, renewable as per KEMRI scheme of service. Probation period for the first 3 month.
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
- Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)
- Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.
- Letters of reference from 2 referees.
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts
Apply to
Deputy Director, CGHR,
P.O. Box 1578-40100,
Kisumu
not later than June 23, 2022. The subject in the vacancy header should be the vacancy number.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>