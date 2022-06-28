Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Jimal’s ex-wife, Amira, has warned her husband’s ex-lover, Amber Ray, to stop joking with her kids, following an incident that happened over the weekend at her residence in Syokimau.

Amber, who relocated to Hurlingham from Syokimau, where Amira lives, reportedly visited her former estate over the weekend.

Amira was away and when Amber saw her son playing in the estate, she tried to take photos with him.

She kept on calling the young boy to take photos with her but he refused.

Amira’s son reported the incident to her mother when she returned home.

Amira is now warning Amber Ray to stop joking with her kids and warned her of dire consequences if she continues doing so.

This is what she posted on her Instagram stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.