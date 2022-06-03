Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Renowned gospel singer Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen, broke up with his wife Faridah Wambui in 2021, barely 4 years after exchanging vows in a lavish wedding.

Farida reportedly dumped Owen for a tycoon from Gilgil after his fortunes dwindled.

Despite being embroiled in a bitter divorce with his ex-wife, he did not want to remove his wedding ring.

Asked why he was still rocking his wedding ring even after his wife dumped him, Owen said, ‘’I stayed with it because as a man, I never shy off from challenges or issues. I’m like a bull, I’ll face it head-on. The truth is like a lion ikitoka imetoka najua sahii kama ni keeping kwa jungle nitapigana ( (once it’s out, it’s out and I’m ready to fight in the jungle)’’.

However, he has since had a change of heart and removed the ring.

He was spotted in the latest photos that he posted on social media without the ring.

Owen said his decision to remove the ring is personal and spiritual.

