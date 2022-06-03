Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – A father will spend nine months in jail after having sex with his pet dog.

Dean Beer, 56, recorded himself sexually abusing his pet before sending it to another person via Facebook Messenger.

The disturbing footage was uncovered when the police went to his home after receiving information from the National Crime Agency about the uploading of an indecent image.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard his phone also contained two inaccessible category C photos of young girls aged between 13 and 15 and extreme pornographic images of women having penetrative sexual activity with dogs and a horse.

The depraved father had also searched the term “dog porn” six times.

He was described as having an “unhealthy and depraved interest in bestiality.”

Prosecutor Maria Brannan said police received information from the National Crime Agency and officers attended the defendant’s home on July 21, 2020.

Miss Brannan said: “A Land Rover mobile phone was recovered. It contained two inaccessible category C images featuring girls aged between 13 and 15; three accessible extreme pornographic images and six still and two moving images of adult females having penetrative sexual activity with dogs and a horse.

“The search term ‘dog porn’ was used six times. Conversation was found on Facebook messenger between the defendant, ‘Taffy Dean’, and a person who has not been arrested.

“The conversation concerned sexual abuse of the defendant’s dog. The other person encouraged the defendant to film himself performing a penetrative sex act on his dog. The defendant did the act and sent the film to the other person.”

Beer pleaded guilty to possession of indecent images of children; possession of an extreme pornographic image; intercourse with an animal; and publishing an obscene article.

Andrew Molloy, defending said Beer, who has no previous convictions, has now lost his good character.

He said the defendant no longer has the dog and urged Judge David Fletcher to suspend the sentence.

But the judge said only an immediate jail sentence was appropriate and sentenced Beer to nine months in jail.

Beer was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and was placed on the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the phone.