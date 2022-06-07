Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Customer Service Assistant – Hospital
Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice, and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face
We are looking for a confident and self-motivated individual who is looking for a customer service opportunity.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, Public Relations, Marketing or any related course.
Customer Service experience: At least 1 Year would be an added advantage preferably in a busy environment.
- Knowledge of customer service principles and practices.
- Attained a C+ or higher in your KCSE
- Proficient in Microsoft Office.
Competencies and Skills Required
- Ability to observe confidentiality
- Excellent communication and presentation skills.
- Enthusiasm and Reliability
- Ability to multi-task and work under pressure
- Ability to work long hours
- Be self-motivated
- Be flexible and adaptable
- Exceptional interpersonal skills
- Can handle complaints in a cool manner and tactful
- Courteous
- Have an interest in helping people.
- Observation Skills
Job Duties and Responsibilities.
- Maintaining a positive, empathetic, and professional attitude towards clients at all times
- The primary point of contact within the hospital
- Investigate and respond to all customer inquiries promptly directly to customer inquiries either fact to face, by telephone or electronically.
- and Resolving customer complaints
- Welcoming, receiving, guiding, and directing the patients around the hospital
- Filling and processing of application forms
- Investigate and respond to all customer inquiries promptly.
- Escalate complex queries to the appropriate functional area.
- Carry out customer and product-related document processing
- Make customers’ experiences better by ensuring customer satisfaction
- Communicating with customers through various channels.
- Develops and maintains strong relationships with customers by providing support, information, and guidance
- Provides excellent customer service by responding promptly to customer inquiries, questions, acknowledging concerns and resolving complaints.
- Answer all incoming calls and redirect them or keep messages.
- Handling patients, referral sources, and administrative department inquires
- Assisting the doctors in booking appointments for the next visit of the patient.
- Entering patient information into a customer information system
- Serving as a backup when other employees are out due to absent staff members
- Any other duties as assigned.
How to Apply
Interested applicants should send their detailed CVs and cover letters urgently quoting the job title (Customer Service Assistant-Hospital) as subject to careers@italgloballtd.com to reach us not later than 17th June 2022. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>