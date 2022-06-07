Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Service Assistant – Hospital

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice, and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face

We are looking for a confident and self-motivated individual who is looking for a customer service opportunity.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, Public Relations, Marketing or any related course.

Customer Service experience: At least 1 Year would be an added advantage preferably in a busy environment.

Attained a C+ or higher in your KCSE

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Competencies and Skills Required

Ability to observe confidentiality

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Enthusiasm and Reliability

Ability to multi-task and work under pressure

Ability to work long hours

Be self-motivated

Be flexible and adaptable

Exceptional interpersonal skills

Can handle complaints in a cool manner and tactful

Courteous

Have an interest in helping people.

Observation Skills

Job Duties and Responsibilities.

Maintaining a positive, empathetic, and professional attitude towards clients at all times

The primary point of contact within the hospital

Investigate and respond to all customer inquiries promptly directly to customer inquiries either fact to face, by telephone or electronically.

and Resolving customer complaints

Welcoming, receiving, guiding, and directing the patients around the hospital

Filling and processing of application forms

Escalate complex queries to the appropriate functional area.

Carry out customer and product-related document processing

Make customers’ experiences better by ensuring customer satisfaction

Communicating with customers through various channels.

Develops and maintains strong relationships with customers by providing support, information, and guidance

Provides excellent customer service by responding promptly to customer inquiries, questions, acknowledging concerns and resolving complaints.

Answer all incoming calls and redirect them or keep messages.

Handling patients, referral sources, and administrative department inquires

Assisting the doctors in booking appointments for the next visit of the patient.

Entering patient information into a customer information system

Serving as a backup when other employees are out due to absent staff members

Any other duties as assigned.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CVs and cover letters urgently quoting the job title (Customer Service Assistant-Hospital) as subject to careers@italgloballtd.com to reach us not later than 17th June 2022. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.