We are pleased to announce the position of an Enterprise Customer Support in the Enterprise Service Support within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Reporting to the Enterprise Customer Support Manager, the position holder will perform complex EBU 2nd Line technical support operations for Global Enterprise customers and resolution of Enterprise customer support escalation and liaise with vendors to offer permanent solutions to recurring problems.

Job Responsibilities

Handle Enterprise customers, support, partners and Safaricom special projects.

Provide Level 2 technical support

Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve customer experience

Perform root cause analysis for production errors

Permanently resolve recurring faults

Come up with innovative ways to reduce demand

Investigate and resolve technical issues

Develop scripts to automate visualization

Research, review and recommend emerging technologies and innovative customer solutions and liaise with stakeholders for technology adoption to maximize service availability.

Effectively liaise with subject matter experts-level 3 support players to diagnose, troubleshoot, and repair complex customer issues.

Perform capacity monitoring and reporting on individual client circuits as well as network resources.

Perform scheduled preventive maintenance for proactive support for global customers.

Perform root cause analysis on issues to avoid recurrence.

Escalate and follow up issues with relevant backend teams.

Effectively communicate ticket status, service outages and escalate as per established customer support and escalation matrix.

Ensure all customer solutions are documented.

Ensure all running configurations are backed up.

Ensure all Preventive and restorative procedures are documented and adhered to.

Ensure communication progressively and properly done to all stakeholders Weekly and monthly reporting on link performance Role requirements.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, BSc Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Telecommunications engineering, MIS, or related field.

ITIL v4 Foundation, Agile and Scrum Fundamentals Certification mandatory

CCNP, CCNA Security certifications are mandatory; CCIE-Voice, CCIE SP, CCIE R&S is an added advantage.

Strong understanding of emerging technologies: SDWAN, IoT, managed security, AWS, Microsoft Azure, VMware. Relevant certification on the same is an added advantage

5 years’ experience in technical support and preferably for an Internet Service provider or equivalent.

Experience in managing Linux based infrastructure

Hands-on experience with databases including MySQL, Ruby, Python

Knowledge of Java/JVM based languages

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

Experience in offering technical support to enterprise customers is an added advantage.

Proven customer service/support skills with internal and external customers.

Strong technical analysis, troubleshooting, and problem resolution skills, including research of customer issues, issue re-creation, and log file analysis.

Involvement in implementing and supporting products and solutions in an enterprise environment.

Effective use of people and performance management tools to meet quality goals, Working knowledge of process improvement practices.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

Hands-on leader; Strong work ethic; Capability to influence cross-functional teams and to build trust with team, clients, and internal departments; Capacity to learn quickly and adapt to changing priorities.

Ability to understand and communicate highly complex technical issues, Commitment to quality.

Problem-solving attitude

How to Apply

Apply for the job here