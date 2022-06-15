Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Relations Officer

Posted on: Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Closes On: Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Job Description: Reporting to the Hospital Manager, this position is responsible for growing the business volumes through customer relationship management, support streamlining of processes, identify areas of product improvement within the Hospital and support marketing activities. This position is open in Naivasha and Meru Branches

Qualifications

Diploma in Communications/ Public Relations/Marketing or a business-related course. In addition, they must have 2 years working experience interacting directly with clients, managing relationships and growing business. Experience in a busy hospital environment or service industry will be an added advantage.

Key Competencies: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Managing performance, Results Oriented, Reliability with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of professionalism and ethics

How to Apply

