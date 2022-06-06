Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Customer Service Associate
Responsibilities
• Cleanliness of the shop and yogurt machines
• Ensure availability of fresh frozen yogurt for clients as per set standards
• Ensure availability of fresh toppings for clients as per set standards
• Confirm accurate stocks of items in the branch
• Cashiering and till management
• Ensure all customers enjoy their experience as per set standards
• Any other tasks assigned by supervisor
Qualifications
• O level Certificate
• Pleasant personality
• Good verbal & written communication skills
• Multitasking
• Working under pressure
• Work under minimum supervision
• Previous work Food & Beverage or Food Science or related fields.
• Experience working with food processing tools & equipment
• Proficiency in MS Office packages
• Standing for long hours
• Working in low temperatures
How to Apply
