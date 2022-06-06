Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Service Associate

Responsibilities

• Cleanliness of the shop and yogurt machines

• Ensure availability of fresh frozen yogurt for clients as per set standards

• Ensure availability of fresh toppings for clients as per set standards

• Confirm accurate stocks of items in the branch

• Cashiering and till management

• Ensure all customers enjoy their experience as per set standards

• Any other tasks assigned by supervisor

Qualifications

• O level Certificate

• Pleasant personality

• Good verbal & written communication skills

• Multitasking

• Working under pressure

• Work under minimum supervision

• Previous work Food & Beverage or Food Science or related fields.

• Experience working with food processing tools & equipment

• Proficiency in MS Office packages

• Standing for long hours

• Working in low temperatures

How to Apply

