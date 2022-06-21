Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kyosk Digital Services

Customer Experience Executive

Multiple Locations in Kenya | Operations | Full-time

Role Profile: We are looking to bring onboard a Customer Experience Executive to join our operations team.

The role holder will play key role in resolving customer issues and act as an interface between the customer (both internal and external) and the solution providers.

He/she will address complaints, resolve issues and drive customer satisfaction and retention for the business.

Key Responsibilities:

Customer Management: Handled all incoming or outgoing customer communication from Kyosk’s customers via various channels and ensure customer queries are addressed in a timely and efficient manner. Updated Customers on delayed deliveries/and or non-deliveries with clear timelines on expected delivery timelines. Solved customer concerns within the organization and escalate issues that cannot be solved immediately. Provide prompt & professional replies to all customers queries.

Customer Retention: Provided customers with technical support using the company products. Provide customers with new information about company services and products including modifications and improvements. Build sustainable relationships of trust through open and interactive communication.

Market Analysis: Actively drive market analysis initiatives to identify key trends in the market, monitor customer behaviour and share this data with the Customer Service Manager to drive retention and new customer acquisition. Conduct in-person field visits to current customers to deliver the highest quality of support and address customer questions and concerns to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction.

Support Sales: Generate sales leads by upselling and cross-selling; identify and assess customers’ needs and share this feedback with the sales team for action. Drive revenue and customer retention through customer relationship management. Support the selling processes for our customers to generate additional Sales.

Service improvement: Utilize feedback from customers to facilitate improved quality of services being provided. Collaborate with the Operations, Sales & Product teams to share improvement ideas. Work collaboratively with the Customer Service Manager to develop a first-class service experience for all our customers.

Relationship Management: Actively build, manage, and maintain strong positive customer relationships and ensure top of mind awareness for our customers.

Reporting: Prepare daily customer engagement reports against the set key deliverables. Highlight key customer concerns, queries and issues that require resolution at a higher level. Follow up on issue resolution with respective stakeholders to ensure all raised customer concerns are fully addressed and acted upon per the company guidelines.

Operational Excellence: Support the Customer Service Manager to create and roll out customer satisfaction surveys to identify what’s working, the gaps and the areas of improvement with an aim to drive high levels of customer engagement and retention.

Minimum Requirements & Key Skills:

A minimum of 2 years experience in customer service,( with a focus on customer complaint resolution and/or call centre)

Familiarity with customer management systems;(ticketing systems, service desks or CRM is a plus)

Ability to handle irate customers in a calm and diplomatic manner;

Strong persuasion and negotiation skills;

Ability to evaluate and prioritize work accordingly;

Personal drive with a sense of urgency and an ability to demonstrate a strong commitment to managing initiatives to a successful conclusion;

Energetic with a passion for customer service;

Have an ability to influence and collaborate with a team;

Excellent written and oral communication skills, with the confidence to interact at all levels of the organization.

Competencies & Skills

Customer Orientation;

Problem Solving Skills;

Stakeholder Management;

Persuasion and Influencing Skills;

Team player.

About the Company:

Export Trading Group is the largest agricultural-commodity supply chain company in East and Southern Africa. The Company originates (buys) crops at the farm gate “up country” in over 25 African countries, aggregates and processes them in a network of proprietary facilities and exports them internationally.

Using this infrastructure in reverse, the Company imports fertilizer and rice, break bulk and processes them, and distributes them to smallholders.

ETG Digital Platforms (Kyosk) is building the future of the retail of everyday essentials and access to financial services in Africa, starting from Kenya.

Kyosk Digital Services limited is a tech-led platform that connects informal retailers who retail in kiosks and other similar retail outlets directly to fast-moving consumer goods companies (FMCGs) by communicating demand from retail outlets directly to FMCGs and their distributors and managing the delivery of the goods to the kiosks.

Our digital ordering and delivery platform – Kyosk, ensures that these retail outlets get access to stock at competitive prices and have them delivered directly to them. FMCGs find the traditional distribution chain to be inadequate as well, making it expensive for them to serve kiosk-type retail outlets, leading to high incidences of product stock-outs and lost sales opportunities. By providing FMCGs with good data visibility, we solve this major problem of theirs.

If you want to become a business leader in the emerging digital technology space and join a rapidly growing company of passionate and determined individuals with a singular will to win, Kyosk Digital is the organization for you.

Apply online at: Customer Experience Executive

Apply by: June 28, 2022