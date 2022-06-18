Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 18, 2022 – The Commission for University Education (CUE) has given embattled Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja one final test to prove that indeed he has a degree.

This is after Sakaja maintained that he graduated from Team University in Uganda after he was pressed to come clean about his academic qualifications following the revocation of his degree certificate by CUE.

In an affidavit filed before the IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee, Sakaja claimed that he graduated from Team University with a Bachelor of Science in Management.

However, the commission said it won’t relent on its course to authenticate Sakaja’s degree certificate.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi, CUE chairman Professor Chacha Nyaigotti Chacha instead challenged the UDA gubernatorial candidate to present his graduation photo while wearing the gown.

To prove the authenticity of his degree certificate, CUE further wants Sakaja to produce a letter of admission from the University, Student Identity Card, and Credit Accumulation and Transfer System.

To lay the matter to rest, Sakaja is further required to produce course descriptions for the Bachelor of Science in Management, course units taken as well as transcripts among other documents.

This seems to be a very difficult task for Sakaja who does not even remember his University classmates.

It remains to be seen how the matter will end for Sakaja who is desperately seeking to be the next Nairobi governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.