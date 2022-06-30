Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 –Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, has responded to claims by Kenya Kwanza leaders, led by Deputy President William Ruto, that President Uhuru Kenyatta had secretly sold three Kenyan Ports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Wednesday, Kenya Kwanza leaders accused Uhuru of selling the ports of Mombasa, Lamu, and Kisumu to a UAE-based conglomerate in March.

Yatani, in response, confirmed that the ports have been sold but denied Uhuru had mortgaged the country’s infrastructure as claimed by Ruto and his coterie.

Yatani said the agreement was aimed at attracting investors into the country, maintaining that the state would not lose any of its assets.

The CS further noted that the state would not use its finances to build the ports but would reap the benefits from the jobs and taxes likely to result from the businesses.

“The Kenyan government is attracting investors into the country and by that not losing any of its assets or benefits but realise more revenue, employment opportunities for its citizens.

“We have identified various areas that we would collaborate on including ports, railways and special economic zones. The government will not use any money in the project but will benefit from the revenues earned and taxes generated,” Yatani said.

