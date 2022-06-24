Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022-Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya has been forced to cut his speech in Nkubu, Meru County after angry residents heckled him.

Munya was among Mt Kenya leaders who had camped at the town to drum up support for the Azimio government in August.

In the video that has since gone viral, Nkubu residents turned away Munya and his team and told him that the area is a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) zone and a political stronghold of Deputy President William Ruto.

The residents sang songs in praise of UDA and Ruto forcing Munya and his team to leave the town dejected.

Munya’s heckling comes a week after the Azimio team led by Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua camped at Kinoru Stadium where they had a mammoth rally on Saturday.

Here is the video of Peter Munya and his team being heckled badly in Nkubu, Meru County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.