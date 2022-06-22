Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo made a rare appearance in a funny TikTok dance video.

The iconic forward, who is currently on vacation with his family in Majorca to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo Jr’s 12th birthday, was filmed dancing with the celebrant alongside his niece Alicia Aveiro.

They danced to the popular hit titled “Unroll, hit and play” and it has now gone viral, with many joining in on the dance.

Watch the video below.