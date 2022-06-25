Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is in serious crisis after some of its staff were accused of colluding with aspirants to rig the August polls.

The rigging scheme was well planned in that some voters were registered multiple times while others illegally transferred to other polling stations.

Speaking yesterday, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Wanyonyi Chebukati cited instances where a voter was registered 47 times using the same identification document.

According to Chebukati, other voters were registered using ID cards that did not belong to them, an act that contravenes the election law.

Chebukati further disclosed that the Commission is investigating the three staff who were involved in the unprocedural transfer of voters.

He stated that any individual transferred without their knowledge will be returned to their correct voting station before the August polls.

He pointed out that the register is managed and owned by registration officers in the 290 constituencies and the 47 counties, which are fully in charge of it.

However, any activity on the register was blocked after May 4 for auditing and verification.

“We are actually finalizing investigations on about 3 officers and they will be apprehended to face the law and that should be done in the course of the week,” Chebukati explained.

IEBC CEO, Marjan Hussein Marjan, stated that 4,000 voters may also be prosecuted for having registered twice at different polling stations.

Deputy President William Ruto was the first to blow the whistle on the illegal transfer of voters; a move he claimed was the work of the Deep State to rig him in favor of their ‘project’ Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.