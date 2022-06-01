Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 June 2022 – Nine suspects were arrested in connection to nine robbery-with-violence incidents that had been reported across different locations of the country on diverse dates between May 18, 2022, and May 27, 2022.

The thugs were cornered within Kamae and Lineka areas of Kasarani following a stealth operation mounted by Detectives based at the DCI Nairobi area.

The sleuths took up the case after a series of robberies committed in a similar modus operandi, were reported in different police stations staggered across 5 counties in less than two weeks.

Armed with the crime reports from Nyeri, Laikipia, Kirinyaga, Embu and Nakuru counties, the detectives backed up by crime analysts based at the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, unearthed the elaborate criminal network operating from Kasarani, in the capital city.

A raid was subsequently conducted leading to the arrest of Henry Mburugu, Dennis Mwai, Stephen Ngaruiya, Joe Njeru and Kennedy Mawira. Also arrested were four women, Jecinta Wambui, Jackline Nyaguthie Njeri, Purity Wanjiru and Elizabeth Wanjiku. They were arraigned before Milimani Law Courts to answer to charges of robbery with violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.