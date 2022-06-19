Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Attempts by Deputy President William Ruto to reconcile Kenya Kwanza leaders after his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, scattered them with his reckless remarks seem to have failed spectacularly.

This is after leaders from the Mt. Kenya region failed to turn up for his Kiambu rally yesterday, leaving a lot to be desired.

Chama Cha Kazi Party Leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya Party Leader William Kabogo gave the meeting a wide berth, three days after clashing with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate Kimani Wamatangi courtesy of Rigathi Gachagua.

The two, Kuria and Kabogo, were expected at Ndumberi stadium for the rally after Ruto’s Head of Communications Hussein Mohamed listed them among the guests who were to grace the event.

However, the two kept off the meeting sparking speculations on their next course after officially writing to the Kenya Kwanza principles seeking an audience with them over what they termed as intimidations from some UDA leaders from the region.

Instead, Kuria took his time to campaign for himself in Gikambura Kiambu, while Kabogo took his campaigns to the Kikuyu constituency.

The two are seeking to succeed the incumbent Governor James Nyoro and are expected to face off with UDA’s Wamatangi.

Despite this, Ruto and his other principles Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula steered clear of Wamatangi, Kabogo’s altercation, and instead directed their guns on Azimio la Umoja camp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.