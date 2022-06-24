Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio coalition is on fire over his plans to decimate Deputy President William Ruto in the August polls.

Reports indicate that Azimio affiliate parties are opposed to Raila’s plans to field one candidate against UDA candidates in regions where there are more than two candidates from the parties allied to the Azimio la Umoja.

The strategy aimed at taming sibling rivalry within the coalition is one of the agendas to be discussed and endorsed today (Friday, June 24) during the Azimio council meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kakamega governor and Azimio National Executive Council (NEC) chairperson, Wycliffe Oparanya, revealed that they have already commissioned a team to do polls on the popularity of the coalition’s candidates.

He stated that the report would be discussed by the party members and the perceived weak candidates will be asked to step down.

“By the end of the month, we shall know which candidates will fly our flag where and in which positions,” Oparanya stated.

However, the strategy will be used in counties perceived as battlegrounds for both Deputy President William Ruto and the ODM boss, Raila Odinga.

Additionally, the coalition will also rely on intelligence collected by various government agencies to gauge the popularity of candidates.

Some of the counties targeted in the strategy include those in the vote-rich Mount Kenya, Western, Eastern, and Coast region.

During her campaigns in Mount Kenya, Azimio presidential running mate, Martha Karua, defended the strategy stating that it will give them an upper hand in the August 9 polls.

She stated that the coalitions would make the process consultative in a bid to tame fallout within its members.

