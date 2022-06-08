Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – South Sudanese authorities have confirmed they have arrested a cow for the murder of a 12-year-old boy.

Police said they detained the cow along with its owner after the animal allegedly attacked the child near a farm in the Lakes State.

It’s been reported that the child was killed instantly due to the ferocity of the attack.

Major Elijah Mabor, a South Sudanese police spokesman, has confirmed that the animal is “under arrest”.

He said: “The bull is now under arrest at a police station in Rumbek Central County.

“The boy was taken to hospital for post-mortem and he was taken home for burial.”

Just a month ago, a ram was arrested and charged with the murder of a 45-year-old woman in South Sudan. The cow was then sentenced to three years in jail