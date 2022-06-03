Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the criminals who looted billions at Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) in 2020 and 2021 were not prosecuted because they were friends of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

During the mass looting, Kenyan taxpayers lost over Sh 20 billion to the criminals and Uhuru promised to prosecute the thieves but up to date, no one has ever been prosecuted in connection with the looting.

Speaking at his Karen residence on Thursday when meeting European Union Ambassadors, Ruto said the covid billionaires were never arrested because they were friends with Raila Odinga who is lying to Kenyans that he will fight corruption once elected President in August.

“The Covid billionaires escaped because they were friends of the people who said they wanted to fight corruption. If the fight against corruption was left to institutions, the Covid billionaires could be behind bars by now,” Ruto said.

He also told the ambassadors that the fight against corruption has been designed to protect those close to power and their associates.

“We believe that the fight against corruption must be institutionalized and not personalized. It must be a fight against criminals from all shades, it must not be weaponized against your political opponent and the people you don’t like while protecting the corrupt who are our allies or friends or members of your family,” he said.

